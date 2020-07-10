All apartments in Calabasas
5515 Ruthwood Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

5515 Ruthwood Drive

5515 Ruthwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Ruthwood Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The best Work From Home lease in Calabasas. Step past the gates to a private courtyard ready to relax with a glass of wine. Step into the home where there are five bedrooms, some upstairs and some down, and an additional office/study. The open floor plan will lead you to the large kitchen overlooking the family room and backyard oasis. Into the backyard, where there are built in speakers is a sparkling saltwater pool and spa, additional outdoor experiences and a sports court! The house has built in speakers and a camera system throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have any available units?
5515 Ruthwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have?
Some of 5515 Ruthwood Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Ruthwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Ruthwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Ruthwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Ruthwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Ruthwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Ruthwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Ruthwood Drive has a pool.
Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Ruthwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Ruthwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Ruthwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

