5515 Ruthwood Drive

Amenities

garage pool hot tub courtyard

The best Work From Home lease in Calabasas. Step past the gates to a private courtyard ready to relax with a glass of wine. Step into the home where there are five bedrooms, some upstairs and some down, and an additional office/study. The open floor plan will lead you to the large kitchen overlooking the family room and backyard oasis. Into the backyard, where there are built in speakers is a sparkling saltwater pool and spa, additional outdoor experiences and a sports court! The house has built in speakers and a camera system throughout.