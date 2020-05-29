All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:29 AM

4648 Park Granada

4648 Park Granada · (818) 657-6500
Location

4648 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 172 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater. Stylish 3 bedroom, 2 baths condo with dining area, spacious & open kitchen with top of the line appliances & eat in bar area just off the naturally lit living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has double sinks, large shower, & walk in closet. An upstairs unit with balcony located inside so quiet.Water Included. Access to Calabasas Lake comes with the property & its a short walk to Calabasas Lake & the Calabasas Swim & Tennis center. PLUS Las Virgenes schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Park Granada have any available units?
4648 Park Granada has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Park Granada have?
Some of 4648 Park Granada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Park Granada currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Park Granada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Park Granada pet-friendly?
No, 4648 Park Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4648 Park Granada offer parking?
No, 4648 Park Granada does not offer parking.
Does 4648 Park Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Park Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Park Granada have a pool?
Yes, 4648 Park Granada has a pool.
Does 4648 Park Granada have accessible units?
No, 4648 Park Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Park Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Park Granada has units with dishwashers.
