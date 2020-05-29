4648 Park Granada

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

Location Location Location! Located walking distance to Old Calabasas & The Commons with restaurants, shopping, grocery, & theater. Stylish 3 bedroom, 2 baths condo with dining area, spacious & open kitchen with top of the line appliances & eat in bar area just off the naturally lit living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom has double sinks, large shower, & walk in closet. An upstairs unit with balcony located inside so quiet.Water Included. Access to Calabasas Lake comes with the property & its a short walk to Calabasas Lake & the Calabasas Swim & Tennis center. PLUS Las Virgenes schools!