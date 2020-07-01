4351 Park Arroyo

Amenities

Wonderful Calabasas home located in the highly sought-after gated community of Creekside. Be the first to enjoy this fully upgraded 2 story home. This is a corner townhouse with a 2 car attached garage, in a well maintained and peaceful community that offers you complete privacy. An Open And Spacious Floor Plan with an attractive entry with high ceilings, large Living Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Downstairs guest Bathroom And Huge Kitchen With A Breakfast Room and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious First Floor Master Suite And Master Bathroom With View Of Private Rear Yard With Swimming Pool & Spa. Two Sunny Bedrooms Upstairs With A Double Sink Bathroom And A Large Loft. The Creekside Community Is Located Within The Coveted Las Virgenes Unified School District And Just Moments To The Calabasas Commons Shopping Center, The Calabasas Swim And Tennis Center, And Various Fine Dining And Luxurious Boutique Shops. Fantastic Opportunity In Calabasas! Stop by, fall in love and make it yours today.