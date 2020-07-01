All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

4351 Park Arroyo

4351 Park Arroyo
Location

4351 Park Arroyo, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful Calabasas home located in the highly sought-after gated community of Creekside. Be the first to enjoy this fully upgraded 2 story home. This is a corner townhouse with a 2 car attached garage, in a well maintained and peaceful community that offers you complete privacy. An Open And Spacious Floor Plan with an attractive entry with high ceilings, large Living Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Downstairs guest Bathroom And Huge Kitchen With A Breakfast Room and all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious First Floor Master Suite And Master Bathroom With View Of Private Rear Yard With Swimming Pool & Spa. Two Sunny Bedrooms Upstairs With A Double Sink Bathroom And A Large Loft. The Creekside Community Is Located Within The Coveted Las Virgenes Unified School District And Just Moments To The Calabasas Commons Shopping Center, The Calabasas Swim And Tennis Center, And Various Fine Dining And Luxurious Boutique Shops. Fantastic Opportunity In Calabasas! Stop by, fall in love and make it yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Park Arroyo have any available units?
4351 Park Arroyo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Park Arroyo have?
Some of 4351 Park Arroyo's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Park Arroyo currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Park Arroyo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Park Arroyo pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Park Arroyo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4351 Park Arroyo offer parking?
Yes, 4351 Park Arroyo offers parking.
Does 4351 Park Arroyo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Park Arroyo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Park Arroyo have a pool?
Yes, 4351 Park Arroyo has a pool.
Does 4351 Park Arroyo have accessible units?
No, 4351 Park Arroyo does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Park Arroyo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Park Arroyo does not have units with dishwashers.

