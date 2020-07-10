All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

4346 Willow Glen Street

4346 Willow Glen Street · (818) 259-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4346 Willow Glen Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Stone Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3+3 two story in superb location. Nice floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen has tile counters and tile floors and a breakfast area. Living room has a fireplace and is adjacent to a dining area. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spacious master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard private patio, attached 2 car garage. Centrally located with nearby access to Pepperdine, Malibu beaches, Conejo Valley and west end of the San Fernando Valley. Malibu Creek State Park just a few minutes down the road for hiking, mountain biking and camping. Local amenities for shopping and dining close by. Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Willow Glen Street have any available units?
4346 Willow Glen Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Willow Glen Street have?
Some of 4346 Willow Glen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Willow Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Willow Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Willow Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 4346 Willow Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4346 Willow Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Willow Glen Street offers parking.
Does 4346 Willow Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Willow Glen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Willow Glen Street have a pool?
No, 4346 Willow Glen Street does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Willow Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 4346 Willow Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Willow Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4346 Willow Glen Street has units with dishwashers.
