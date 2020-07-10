4346 Willow Glen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3+3 two story in superb location. Nice floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Kitchen has tile counters and tile floors and a breakfast area. Living room has a fireplace and is adjacent to a dining area. Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spacious master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard private patio, attached 2 car garage. Centrally located with nearby access to Pepperdine, Malibu beaches, Conejo Valley and west end of the San Fernando Valley. Malibu Creek State Park just a few minutes down the road for hiking, mountain biking and camping. Local amenities for shopping and dining close by. Las Virgenes School District.