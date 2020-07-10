4345 Willow Glen Street

Amenities
Beautiful Mediterranean style home in Stone Creek, Calabasas in the sought-after Las Virgenes School District. Very well maintained home with large, park-like, private, back yard, formal dining room, granite and stainless steel gourmet kitchen, and stone/maple hard wood flooring throughout. The Attached two car garage has been customized with workbench, cabinetry, epoxy floor, making it perfect for a workshop or man-cave. The property has a spacious master suite, 3 large secondary bedrooms, lotsof storage. It is walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants. And once again, in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Refrigerator, washer & dryer available for tenant use without warranty.