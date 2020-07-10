4345 Willow Glen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Mediterranean style home in Stone Creek, Calabasas in the sought-after Las Virgenes School District. Very well maintained home with large, park-like, private, back yard, formal dining room, granite and stainless steel gourmet kitchen, and stone/maple hard wood flooring throughout. The Attached two car garage has been customized with workbench, cabinetry, epoxy floor, making it perfect for a workshop or man-cave. The property has a spacious master suite, 3 large secondary bedrooms, lotsof storage. It is walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants. And once again, in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Refrigerator, washer & dryer available for tenant use without warranty.