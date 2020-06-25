4339 Oak Glen St

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas Formal Living Room with Fireplace - This is a beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas. Located off of Las Virgenes, just west of the 101 freeway. You are very close to shopping, great schools and great restaurants! Some of the features include: Formal Living Room with Fireplace Dining Room off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors all throughout the first floor, Capet in all of upstairs. All New Master Bathroom with a separate Restroom, All new Guest Bathroom downstairs and upstairs. Two car Attached garage with washer dryer hookup. Tankless water heater with softener. Ready to move in....
Gardner is paid by owner
Tenant pays Utilities
Small pet may be considered with extra deposit
One Year minimum lease
This property is shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, call Anton
((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))
(RLNE2166917)