All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4339 Oak Glen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4339 Oak Glen St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

4339 Oak Glen St

4339 Oak Glen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4339 Oak Glen Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Stone Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas Formal Living Room with Fireplace - This is a beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas. Located off of Las Virgenes, just west of the 101 freeway. You are very close to shopping, great schools and great restaurants! Some of the features include: Formal Living Room with Fireplace Dining Room off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors all throughout the first floor, Capet in all of upstairs. All New Master Bathroom with a separate Restroom, All new Guest Bathroom downstairs and upstairs. Two car Attached garage with washer dryer hookup. Tankless water heater with softener. Ready to move in....

Gardner is paid by owner
Tenant pays Utilities
Small pet may be considered with extra deposit
One Year minimum lease
This property is shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, call Anton

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE2166917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Oak Glen St have any available units?
4339 Oak Glen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 Oak Glen St have?
Some of 4339 Oak Glen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 Oak Glen St currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Oak Glen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Oak Glen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4339 Oak Glen St is pet friendly.
Does 4339 Oak Glen St offer parking?
Yes, 4339 Oak Glen St offers parking.
Does 4339 Oak Glen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4339 Oak Glen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Oak Glen St have a pool?
No, 4339 Oak Glen St does not have a pool.
Does 4339 Oak Glen St have accessible units?
No, 4339 Oak Glen St does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Oak Glen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4339 Oak Glen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts