4339 Oak Glen St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas Formal Living Room with Fireplace - This is a beautiful 2-story home located in Calabasas. Located off of Las Virgenes, just west of the 101 freeway. You are very close to shopping, great schools and great restaurants! Some of the features include: Formal Living Room with Fireplace Dining Room off Kitchen. Hardwood Floors all throughout the first floor, Capet in all of upstairs. All New Master Bathroom with a separate Restroom, All new Guest Bathroom downstairs and upstairs. Two car Attached garage with washer dryer hookup. Tankless water heater with softener. Ready to move in....



Gardner is paid by owner

Tenant pays Utilities

Small pet may be considered with extra deposit

One Year minimum lease

This property is shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, call Anton



((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))



(RLNE2166917)