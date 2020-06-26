4275 Towhee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming and highly updated 5 bed, 3 bath, 3000 sq. ft. home in the quiet and peaceful Mulwood neighborhood. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Pool, spa, outdoor bar/patio area, built-in BBQ and fire pit in the backyard. Enjoy well-maintained curb appeal and landscaping. Home features include open floorplan, travertine and hardwood flooring, double pane windows and doors, decorative iron front doors & staircase, recessed lighting, ceiling/floor crown molding, custom stone fireplace w/built-in shelves, open kitchen and dining space w/additional window lounge area and top of the line Thermador stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, ample storage space throughout, master bath steam shower and of course, highly desirable views.