All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4275 Towhee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4275 Towhee Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

4275 Towhee Drive

4275 Towhee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4275 Towhee Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming and highly updated 5 bed, 3 bath, 3000 sq. ft. home in the quiet and peaceful Mulwood neighborhood. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Pool, spa, outdoor bar/patio area, built-in BBQ and fire pit in the backyard. Enjoy well-maintained curb appeal and landscaping. Home features include open floorplan, travertine and hardwood flooring, double pane windows and doors, decorative iron front doors & staircase, recessed lighting, ceiling/floor crown molding, custom stone fireplace w/built-in shelves, open kitchen and dining space w/additional window lounge area and top of the line Thermador stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, ample storage space throughout, master bath steam shower and of course, highly desirable views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Towhee Drive have any available units?
4275 Towhee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Towhee Drive have?
Some of 4275 Towhee Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Towhee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Towhee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Towhee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Towhee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4275 Towhee Drive offer parking?
No, 4275 Towhee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4275 Towhee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Towhee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Towhee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4275 Towhee Drive has a pool.
Does 4275 Towhee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4275 Towhee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Towhee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Towhee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts