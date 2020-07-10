4144 Lost Springs Drive

Amenities

For showings call Elliot at 818-915-9056 Completely Remodeled & Upgraded and New in Pristine Calabasas "Deer Springs" community features 2 story "Laurel" plan with all 4 bedrooms upstairs (2nd largest plan in development). Downstairs guest bath, living room next to formal dining room, spacious kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, and family room with gas wood burning fireplace. Full size gas laundry room with new Washer & Dryer that leads to direct access double car attached garage. Backyard with large patio area. Close distance to brand new shopping center at Agoura and Lost Hills Road. Nearby Malibu Creek State Park great for outdoor recreation and only 8 miles to the beaches of Malibu. Award winning Las Virgenes School District.