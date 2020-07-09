3913 Bon Homme Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Offering over 3,100 sq. ft. of open floorplan living space, this remodeled home is located in the desirable Mulwood community. The main floor features a master suite and two secondary bedrooms. Upstairs is another master suite with a space for a gym or office, and his and her closets. The step-down living room features a modern rock gas fireplace and two large glass sliding doors that open to the pool area. The family room offers a beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, and a decorative staircase leading upstairs. Enjoy lounging out by the PebbleTech pool with plenty of space for furniture and nearly complete privacy, courtesy of the sloped landscaping.