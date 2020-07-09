3913 Bon Homme Road

Amenities
Offering over 3,100 sq. ft. of open floorplan living space, this remodeled home is located in the desirable Mulwood community. The main floor features a master suite and two secondary bedrooms. Upstairs is another master suite with a space for a gym or office, and his and her closets. The step-down living room features a modern rock gas fireplace and two large glass sliding doors that open to the pool area. The family room offers a beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, and a decorative staircase leading upstairs. Enjoy lounging out by the PebbleTech pool with plenty of space for furniture and nearly complete privacy, courtesy of the sloped landscaping.