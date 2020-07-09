All apartments in Calabasas
3913 Bon Homme Road

3913 Bonhomme Road · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Bonhomme Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Offering over 3,100 sq. ft. of open floorplan living space, this remodeled home is located in the desirable Mulwood community. The main floor features a master suite and two secondary bedrooms. Upstairs is another master suite with a space for a gym or office, and his and her closets. The step-down living room features a modern rock gas fireplace and two large glass sliding doors that open to the pool area. The family room offers a beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, and a decorative staircase leading upstairs. Enjoy lounging out by the PebbleTech pool with plenty of space for furniture and nearly complete privacy, courtesy of the sloped landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Bon Homme Road have any available units?
3913 Bon Homme Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Bon Homme Road have?
Some of 3913 Bon Homme Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Bon Homme Road currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Bon Homme Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Bon Homme Road pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Bon Homme Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3913 Bon Homme Road offer parking?
No, 3913 Bon Homme Road does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Bon Homme Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Bon Homme Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Bon Homme Road have a pool?
Yes, 3913 Bon Homme Road has a pool.
Does 3913 Bon Homme Road have accessible units?
No, 3913 Bon Homme Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Bon Homme Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Bon Homme Road does not have units with dishwashers.

