Last updated March 20 2020

3639 Eddingham Avenue

3639 Eddingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Eddingham Avenue, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Looking to lease in the highly desired City of Calabasas, look no further. Here is a wonderful Single Story home located in one of the loveliest communities of Calabasas, Mulwood Heights . This home features four bedroom, 2.5 baths, is almost 2200 square feet and has a 3 car garage. Additionally, the home has a wonderful yard with swimming pool, play area and room for gardening. Landlord maintains the pool & gardens and this home is updated and freshly painted. With wood floors, granite counters and a spacious open floor-plan, this home is great for the large family or for entertaining. Finally, this home is only minutes to schools within the Award Winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Vacant and shows Beautifully. Electric car charger in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have any available units?
3639 Eddingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have?
Some of 3639 Eddingham Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Eddingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Eddingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Eddingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3639 Eddingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Eddingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Eddingham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3639 Eddingham Avenue has a pool.
Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3639 Eddingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Eddingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Eddingham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
