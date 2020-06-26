3639 Eddingham Avenue

Amenities

Looking to lease in the highly desired City of Calabasas, look no further. Here is a wonderful Single Story home located in one of the loveliest communities of Calabasas, Mulwood Heights . This home features four bedroom, 2.5 baths, is almost 2200 square feet and has a 3 car garage. Additionally, the home has a wonderful yard with swimming pool, play area and room for gardening. Landlord maintains the pool & gardens and this home is updated and freshly painted. With wood floors, granite counters and a spacious open floor-plan, this home is great for the large family or for entertaining. Finally, this home is only minutes to schools within the Award Winning Las Virgenes Unified School District. Vacant and shows Beautifully. Electric car charger in the garage.