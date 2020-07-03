3619 Calle Joaquin

Amenities

Palatino Collection located within Calabasas Park Estates...Prime location next to the greenbelt overlooking the golf course offering a picturesque view and serene outdoor living with walkabout access around the entire property (unlike others in the neighborhood) with no neighbor on one side...Step inside to a light-infused designer interior with lofted ceilings, walls of windows and doors, travertine floors, newer carpet, deco white walls, a white on white kitchen, plus built-in media cabinet and fireplace in the family room...Upstairs are three bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and tall ceilings, two share a bathroom featuring dual sinks and separate tub/shower/commode area, while the master is in a wing of its own offering expansive views, sitting alcove and ensuite marble bathroom, plus don't miss the full laundry suite...Also offered is direct access to the 2-car attached garage with roll-up doors...Outdoors is a wrap-around low maintenance yard, trellis covered patio, and a built-in BBQ station...The ever-popular neighborhood offers resort-like HOA pool grounds and is nestled in the rolling hills of Calabasas...Ideally located in Calabasas Park near a private golf course and country club, offering a city-owned Tennis & Swim Club, Resident's only lake access to Calabasas Lake with its two-mile walk about and parklands, local shopping and dining resorts, hiking and biking trails, parks, and Saturday morning Farmer's Market in Old Town...