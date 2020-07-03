3619 Calle Joaquin

All apartments in Calabasas
Location

3619 Calle Joaquín, Calabasas, CA 91302
Palatino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Palatino Collection located within Calabasas Park Estates...Prime location next to the greenbelt overlooking the golf course offering a picturesque view and serene outdoor living with walkabout access around the entire property (unlike others in the neighborhood) with no neighbor on one side...Step inside to a light-infused designer interior with lofted ceilings, walls of windows and doors, travertine floors, newer carpet, deco white walls, a white on white kitchen, plus built-in media cabinet and fireplace in the family room...Upstairs are three bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and tall ceilings, two share a bathroom featuring dual sinks and separate tub/shower/commode area, while the master is in a wing of its own offering expansive views, sitting alcove and ensuite marble bathroom, plus don't miss the full laundry suite...Also offered is direct access to the 2-car attached garage with roll-up doors...Outdoors is a wrap-around low maintenance yard, trellis covered patio, and a built-in BBQ station...The ever-popular neighborhood offers resort-like HOA pool grounds and is nestled in the rolling hills of Calabasas...Ideally located in Calabasas Park near a private golf course and country club, offering a city-owned Tennis & Swim Club, Resident's only lake access to Calabasas Lake with its two-mile walk about and parklands, local shopping and dining resorts, hiking and biking trails, parks, and Saturday morning Farmer's Market in Old Town...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Calle Joaquin have any available units?
3619 Calle Joaquin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Calle Joaquin have?
Some of 3619 Calle Joaquin's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Calle Joaquin currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Calle Joaquin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Calle Joaquin pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Calle Joaquin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3619 Calle Joaquin offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Calle Joaquin offers parking.
Does 3619 Calle Joaquin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Calle Joaquin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Calle Joaquin have a pool?
Yes, 3619 Calle Joaquin has a pool.
Does 3619 Calle Joaquin have accessible units?
No, 3619 Calle Joaquin does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Calle Joaquin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Calle Joaquin has units with dishwashers.

