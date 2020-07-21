All apartments in Calabasas
26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane

26631 Country Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26631 Country Creek Lane, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic lease opportunity in a small gated community in Calabasas. Lovely updated single family home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling flooded with natural light. Family room and dining area all with wood floors throughout. Cooks kitchen has beautiful large tile flooring, granite countertops, loads of cabinet space. A total of four spacious bedrooms. Beautiful master bath with a spa tub and separate shower. Large master walk in closet. Two car attached garage. This intimate gated community of just 27 homes has a gorgeous pool area to enjoy. Close to Erewhon market and fantastic shopping in Calabasas .Just 9 miles to Malibu and 3 miles to the Commons. Enjoy all Calabasas has to offer including award winning Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have any available units?
26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have?
Some of 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane offers parking.
Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane has a pool.
Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have accessible units?
No, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
