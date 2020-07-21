26631 COUNTRY CREEK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic lease opportunity in a small gated community in Calabasas. Lovely updated single family home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling flooded with natural light. Family room and dining area all with wood floors throughout. Cooks kitchen has beautiful large tile flooring, granite countertops, loads of cabinet space. A total of four spacious bedrooms. Beautiful master bath with a spa tub and separate shower. Large master walk in closet. Two car attached garage. This intimate gated community of just 27 homes has a gorgeous pool area to enjoy. Close to Erewhon market and fantastic shopping in Calabasas .Just 9 miles to Malibu and 3 miles to the Commons. Enjoy all Calabasas has to offer including award winning Las Virgenes School District.