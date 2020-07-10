26001 Alizia Canyon Drive

Amenities

This beautiful, light-filled townhouse, in the highly sought after Hidden Canyon Development of Calabasas, over looks breathtaking rolling hills and surrounding nature. This home has a peaceful serene feel because it is an end unit, backed up to the open space. The entry welcomes you into a sun drenched, spacious living room, with stunning views through over sized windows. The family room has, a cozy fireplace and a patio. Three skylights provide divine sunshine throughout the home, from the vaulted ceilings. The remodeled kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets, a lovely garden window, a large refrigerator, 4 burner range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a dining area off of the kitchen, as well a bedroom and bath. The cozy den is on the level above the kitchen, with the master, a bath and third bedroom. There are warm neutral carpets and tile throughout the home. All three bedrooms have charming views that look out to the green hillsides. The attached 2 car garage has access to the main level, built-in storage, and laundry hook ups. In addition to the private and tranquil location, this townhome has a community pool, a tennis court, not to mention it is located in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Tenant to verify school enrollment policies.