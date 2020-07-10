All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26001 Alizia Canyon Drive

26001 Alizia Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26001 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Alizia Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful, light-filled townhouse, in the highly sought after Hidden Canyon Development of Calabasas, over looks breathtaking rolling hills and surrounding nature. This home has a peaceful serene feel because it is an end unit, backed up to the open space. The entry welcomes you into a sun drenched, spacious living room, with stunning views through over sized windows. The family room has, a cozy fireplace and a patio. Three skylights provide divine sunshine throughout the home, from the vaulted ceilings. The remodeled kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets, a lovely garden window, a large refrigerator, 4 burner range, dishwasher and microwave. There is a dining area off of the kitchen, as well a bedroom and bath. The cozy den is on the level above the kitchen, with the master, a bath and third bedroom. There are warm neutral carpets and tile throughout the home. All three bedrooms have charming views that look out to the green hillsides. The attached 2 car garage has access to the main level, built-in storage, and laundry hook ups. In addition to the private and tranquil location, this townhome has a community pool, a tennis court, not to mention it is located in the award winning Las Virgenes School District. Tenant to verify school enrollment policies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have any available units?
26001 Alizia Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have?
Some of 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26001 Alizia Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26001 Alizia Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
