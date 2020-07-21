All apartments in Calabasas
25451 PRADO DE AZUL
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

25451 PRADO DE AZUL

25451 Prado De Azul · No Longer Available
Location

25451 Prado De Azul, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Be different - Enjoy the best Master Suite in the entire guard-gated community of Calabasas' famed "The Oaks." This super-chic 4 BR gem offers the most incredible panoramic views. The state-of-the-art movie theater is fantastic. The secondary bedrooms have expanded oversized closets that transform them into junior suites. This house exceeds beyond the ordinary of "The Oaks" with these custom upgrades. However, it's the dramatic master retreat, which compares to a 5-star hotel suite w/ attached sitting room, beauty salon, massive master closet that belongs on Rodeo Dr, The ultimate entertainer's yard features a pool & spa, fire pit, outdoor built-in BBQ, & the most priceless views that ensure you feel the serene contentment of being above it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have any available units?
25451 PRADO DE AZUL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have?
Some of 25451 PRADO DE AZUL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25451 PRADO DE AZUL currently offering any rent specials?
25451 PRADO DE AZUL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25451 PRADO DE AZUL pet-friendly?
No, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL offer parking?
Yes, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL offers parking.
Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have a pool?
Yes, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL has a pool.
Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have accessible units?
No, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL does not have accessible units.
Does 25451 PRADO DE AZUL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25451 PRADO DE AZUL has units with dishwashers.
