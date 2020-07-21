25451 PRADO DE AZUL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Be different - Enjoy the best Master Suite in the entire guard-gated community of Calabasas' famed "The Oaks." This super-chic 4 BR gem offers the most incredible panoramic views. The state-of-the-art movie theater is fantastic. The secondary bedrooms have expanded oversized closets that transform them into junior suites. This house exceeds beyond the ordinary of "The Oaks" with these custom upgrades. However, it's the dramatic master retreat, which compares to a 5-star hotel suite w/ attached sitting room, beauty salon, massive master closet that belongs on Rodeo Dr, The ultimate entertainer's yard features a pool & spa, fire pit, outdoor built-in BBQ, & the most priceless views that ensure you feel the serene contentment of being above it all.