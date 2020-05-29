25040 Rey Alberto Court

Amenities

Remodeled 6,400 SF home features 6 bedrooms & 8 bathrooms. After driving through the guard-gated entrance to Calabasas Park Estates, you approach this custom view home. The home has a very bright & open floor plan with a large formal dining room, family room off the kitchen and an exquisite living room with full wet-bar and separate sitting area. There is also a recessed conversation area with raised fireplace. 4 of the 6 bedrooms feature their own balcony and are all en-suite. The yard features a beautiful pool & spa, BBQ Center, generous deck space, an elevated sitting area with views, fountain and plenty of grassy area. The kitchen and all bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled and feature custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, and gorgeous hand-selected tiles. Complimenting this incredible home is an attached guest house/studio with kitchenette, living room, bedroom and remodeled full bath, all surrounded by plantation shutters. It is rare to find a remodeled home featuring all of the currently desired decorating motif in Calabasas. The work has all been done for you in this incredible home. Just turn the key and move in to start enjoying luxury living at its best!