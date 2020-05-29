All apartments in Calabasas
25040 Rey Alberto Court
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:45 PM

25040 Rey Alberto Court

25040 Rey Alberto Court · No Longer Available
Location

25040 Rey Alberto Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Remodeled 6,400 SF home features 6 bedrooms & 8 bathrooms. After driving through the guard-gated entrance to Calabasas Park Estates, you approach this custom view home. The home has a very bright & open floor plan with a large formal dining room, family room off the kitchen and an exquisite living room with full wet-bar and separate sitting area. There is also a recessed conversation area with raised fireplace. 4 of the 6 bedrooms feature their own balcony and are all en-suite. The yard features a beautiful pool & spa, BBQ Center, generous deck space, an elevated sitting area with views, fountain and plenty of grassy area. The kitchen and all bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled and feature custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, and gorgeous hand-selected tiles. Complimenting this incredible home is an attached guest house/studio with kitchenette, living room, bedroom and remodeled full bath, all surrounded by plantation shutters. It is rare to find a remodeled home featuring all of the currently desired decorating motif in Calabasas. The work has all been done for you in this incredible home. Just turn the key and move in to start enjoying luxury living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have any available units?
25040 Rey Alberto Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have?
Some of 25040 Rey Alberto Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25040 Rey Alberto Court currently offering any rent specials?
25040 Rey Alberto Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25040 Rey Alberto Court pet-friendly?
No, 25040 Rey Alberto Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court offer parking?
Yes, 25040 Rey Alberto Court offers parking.
Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25040 Rey Alberto Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have a pool?
Yes, 25040 Rey Alberto Court has a pool.
Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have accessible units?
No, 25040 Rey Alberto Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25040 Rey Alberto Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25040 Rey Alberto Court has units with dishwashers.
