24837 Paseo Del Rancho

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful "Stokes Canyon" home in secure guard-gated Calabasas park Estates. Upon entering, this dream home boasts high 2-story entry with travertine marble floors and complete with a luxurious crystal chandelier. The open floor plan allows for an abundance of natural night to show off the beautiful living room with fireplace, large dining room, spacious family room, modern kitchen with center island, breakfast area, butlers pantry and double walk-in pantry. on the 1st floor there is one bedroom and bath and on the 2nd floor there are 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room. master bedroom complete with fireplace, huge bathroom, walk-in closet and beautiful view. Backyard is great for entertaining with pool & spa, patio, built-in barbecue and a great view. There are also tennis courts in the community and access to a private park in Calabasas hills. Great location close to shopping, dining, and so much more..