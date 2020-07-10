All apartments in Calabasas
24837 Paseo Del Rancho
24837 Paseo Del Rancho

24837 Paseo Del Rancho · No Longer Available
Calabasas
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

24837 Paseo Del Rancho, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful "Stokes Canyon" home in secure guard-gated Calabasas park Estates. Upon entering, this dream home boasts high 2-story entry with travertine marble floors and complete with a luxurious crystal chandelier. The open floor plan allows for an abundance of natural night to show off the beautiful living room with fireplace, large dining room, spacious family room, modern kitchen with center island, breakfast area, butlers pantry and double walk-in pantry. on the 1st floor there is one bedroom and bath and on the 2nd floor there are 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room. master bedroom complete with fireplace, huge bathroom, walk-in closet and beautiful view. Backyard is great for entertaining with pool & spa, patio, built-in barbecue and a great view. There are also tennis courts in the community and access to a private park in Calabasas hills. Great location close to shopping, dining, and so much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have any available units?
24837 Paseo Del Rancho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have?
Some of 24837 Paseo Del Rancho's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24837 Paseo Del Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
24837 Paseo Del Rancho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24837 Paseo Del Rancho pet-friendly?
No, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho offer parking?
No, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho does not offer parking.
Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have a pool?
Yes, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho has a pool.
Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have accessible units?
No, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 24837 Paseo Del Rancho have units with dishwashers?
No, 24837 Paseo Del Rancho does not have units with dishwashers.
