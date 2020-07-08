24723 Calle Largo

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Fantastic and expanded home in the amazing and highly sought-after 24-hours guard-gated community of Calabasas Hills . short distance to award-winning Bay Laurel elementary school, minutes away from commons shopping plaza and entertainment center and Calabasas Lake . The house has 2-stories with large master bedroom , kitchen has breakfast area there is a large family room adjacent to the kitchen and a dinning room with sliding doors to backyard ,wood flooring thou-ought most of 2-floor, 2 fireplaces one in living room and one in the Master bedroom fresh new paint throughout the house with recessed lights, large balcony in the master bedroom, master bath has a soaking tub and a walk-in closet ,European windows and doors private back yard with covered patio . house is within walking distance from community pool.