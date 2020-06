Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool hot tub

vacant june 21 Beautiful home to rent in the heart of Calabasas. Private pool and spa. 3-car garage. Front courtyard with french doors. Recessed lighting. Formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with island and granite counter tops. Wet bar. Master bath features dual vainty and large tub with jets and walk in closets. Two covered patios with built in BBQ for entertaining. Guard gated community. available may 21 2020 unfurnished, gardener and pool service included