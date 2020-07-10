All apartments in Calabasas
23730 Park Belmonte
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

23730 Park Belmonte

23730 Park Belmonte · No Longer Available
Location

23730 Park Belmonte, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home can be leased furnished or Unfurnished. Short Term Lease or long term Lease.
Located in Calabasas, two story 4 bedroom (3 upstairs and one downstairs), 4.5 bath (each bedroom has its own bathroom plus a powder room) -This home is located in Calabasas Classic with less than one mile to the beautiful Calabasas Lake and easy access to freeways. SMART home, Ring Bell, Security System and sound system. Fabulous floor plan with huge Living room with fireplace and Formal dining room. Family room with wet bar and view of back yard. Entertainer's backyard with mature landscaping, big beautiful trees, BBQ, outdoor bar, Pool with Jacuzzi plus a grassy area and amazing View. Big and beautiful kitchen with breakfast room. Master bedroom with sitting area, big walking closets (his and hers )and breathtaking view. Very Large driveway, 3 car garage and driveway gate. This property is within the award winningLas Virgenes Unified School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23730 Park Belmonte have any available units?
23730 Park Belmonte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23730 Park Belmonte have?
Some of 23730 Park Belmonte's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23730 Park Belmonte currently offering any rent specials?
23730 Park Belmonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23730 Park Belmonte pet-friendly?
Yes, 23730 Park Belmonte is pet friendly.
Does 23730 Park Belmonte offer parking?
Yes, 23730 Park Belmonte offers parking.
Does 23730 Park Belmonte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23730 Park Belmonte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23730 Park Belmonte have a pool?
Yes, 23730 Park Belmonte has a pool.
Does 23730 Park Belmonte have accessible units?
No, 23730 Park Belmonte does not have accessible units.
Does 23730 Park Belmonte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23730 Park Belmonte has units with dishwashers.
