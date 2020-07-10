23730 Park Belmonte

Amenities

This home can be leased furnished or Unfurnished. Short Term Lease or long term Lease.

Located in Calabasas, two story 4 bedroom (3 upstairs and one downstairs), 4.5 bath (each bedroom has its own bathroom plus a powder room) -This home is located in Calabasas Classic with less than one mile to the beautiful Calabasas Lake and easy access to freeways. SMART home, Ring Bell, Security System and sound system. Fabulous floor plan with huge Living room with fireplace and Formal dining room. Family room with wet bar and view of back yard. Entertainer's backyard with mature landscaping, big beautiful trees, BBQ, outdoor bar, Pool with Jacuzzi plus a grassy area and amazing View. Big and beautiful kitchen with breakfast room. Master bedroom with sitting area, big walking closets (his and hers )and breathtaking view. Very Large driveway, 3 car garage and driveway gate. This property is within the award winningLas Virgenes Unified School District