23640 Aster Trail

FOR LEASE OR SALE - Gorgeous contemporary custom home in the Calabasas Highlands with million dollar views of the city lights. Custom double doors open into an atrium entry flooded with natural light. Enjoy the formal living room, offering spectacular views, or move to the

spacious family room and gourmet kitchen (complete with built-in Viking appliances) that also offer the amazing views of city

lights and beautiful mountains. The family room opens to a large outdoor space with a built in BBQ and room to entertain your

guests. A formal dining room is easily accessed from the kitchen and includes a wine fridge and impressive fireplace. A lso

available on the first floor is a full bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second floor master bedroom suite is the perfect retreat

with a private deck, expansive views, huge walk-in closet and spa-like luxurious shower. One of the upstairs bedrooms has been

customized into a dressing room designed to accommodate a most ambitious wardrobe. Downstairs there is a bonus room ideally

sized for a home theater, office space, gym, or kids play-space. You decide! A poetic oak tree overlooks the back yard which has

been designed for easy maintenance. The Calabasas Highlands is a small community of custom homes in a charming woodsy

locale, adjacent to hiking and biking trails, and minutes away from the shops and restaurants at the Calabasas Commons.