Location

23640 Aster Trail, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
FOR LEASE OR SALE - Gorgeous contemporary custom home in the Calabasas Highlands with million dollar views of the city lights. Custom double doors open into an atrium entry flooded with natural light. Enjoy the formal living room, offering spectacular views, or move to the
spacious family room and gourmet kitchen (complete with built-in Viking appliances) that also offer the amazing views of city
lights and beautiful mountains. The family room opens to a large outdoor space with a built in BBQ and room to entertain your
guests. A formal dining room is easily accessed from the kitchen and includes a wine fridge and impressive fireplace. A lso
available on the first floor is a full bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second floor master bedroom suite is the perfect retreat
with a private deck, expansive views, huge walk-in closet and spa-like luxurious shower. One of the upstairs bedrooms has been
customized into a dressing room designed to accommodate a most ambitious wardrobe. Downstairs there is a bonus room ideally
sized for a home theater, office space, gym, or kids play-space. You decide! A poetic oak tree overlooks the back yard which has
been designed for easy maintenance. The Calabasas Highlands is a small community of custom homes in a charming woodsy
locale, adjacent to hiking and biking trails, and minutes away from the shops and restaurants at the Calabasas Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23640 Aster Trail have any available units?
23640 Aster Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23640 Aster Trail have?
Some of 23640 Aster Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23640 Aster Trail currently offering any rent specials?
23640 Aster Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23640 Aster Trail pet-friendly?
No, 23640 Aster Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23640 Aster Trail offer parking?
Yes, 23640 Aster Trail offers parking.
Does 23640 Aster Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23640 Aster Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23640 Aster Trail have a pool?
No, 23640 Aster Trail does not have a pool.
Does 23640 Aster Trail have accessible units?
No, 23640 Aster Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 23640 Aster Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23640 Aster Trail has units with dishwashers.
