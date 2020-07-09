All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

23262 Park Corniche

23262 Park Corniche · No Longer Available
Location

23262 Park Corniche, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
For lease is a Beautiful Elegant Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in a coveted enclave of the 24 hour Guard Gated Bellagio. Guests are greeted by wide plank white Oak floors, High ceilings, Skim coat & Venetian plaster and luxurious finishes throughout. The custom designer kitchen boast quartz countertops, Italian porcelain tile, hardware by bloom (made in Germany) center island & high end appliances. Over 100 recessed LED lights throughout the home make it light and bright. A downstairs en-suite completes the main floor. Three nest thermostats control new HVAC on first and second floor with second floor dual zoned. Upstairs, the romantic master suite overlooking the oversized spa completely re-plastered with pebble sheen showcases a fireplace & walk in closet with island. Complete home updated in 2018 designed with exquisite care to provide elevated luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23262 Park Corniche have any available units?
23262 Park Corniche doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23262 Park Corniche have?
Some of 23262 Park Corniche's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23262 Park Corniche currently offering any rent specials?
23262 Park Corniche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23262 Park Corniche pet-friendly?
No, 23262 Park Corniche is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23262 Park Corniche offer parking?
Yes, 23262 Park Corniche offers parking.
Does 23262 Park Corniche have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23262 Park Corniche does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23262 Park Corniche have a pool?
Yes, 23262 Park Corniche has a pool.
Does 23262 Park Corniche have accessible units?
No, 23262 Park Corniche does not have accessible units.
Does 23262 Park Corniche have units with dishwashers?
No, 23262 Park Corniche does not have units with dishwashers.

