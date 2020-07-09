23262 Park Corniche

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

For lease is a Beautiful Elegant Contemporary Modern Masterpiece in a coveted enclave of the 24 hour Guard Gated Bellagio. Guests are greeted by wide plank white Oak floors, High ceilings, Skim coat & Venetian plaster and luxurious finishes throughout. The custom designer kitchen boast quartz countertops, Italian porcelain tile, hardware by bloom (made in Germany) center island & high end appliances. Over 100 recessed LED lights throughout the home make it light and bright. A downstairs en-suite completes the main floor. Three nest thermostats control new HVAC on first and second floor with second floor dual zoned. Upstairs, the romantic master suite overlooking the oversized spa completely re-plastered with pebble sheen showcases a fireplace & walk in closet with island. Complete home updated in 2018 designed with exquisite care to provide elevated luxury living.