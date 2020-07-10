All apartments in Calabasas
23117 PARK TERRA

23117 Park Terra · No Longer Available
Location

23117 Park Terra, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Not ready to show it yet. Great opportunity to lease a beautiful Mediterranean home behind the Prestigious Guard gated community of Bellagio. Hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, living room, and upstairs hallway. Tiles, just in the Kitchen, family room, and downstairs hallway and bathrooms. High ceilings, open floor plan, very bright. THE OWNERS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF INSTALLING BRAND NEW caesarstone countertops in the kitchen, top of the line cooktop, and double oven, brand new vanities and toilet bowls and mirrors. Grand master ensuite with fireplace, plus two en-suite bedrooms upstairs all with high ceilings, one bedroom and a bath downstairs. Combined family room and island kitchen, large breakfast area and fireplace. If you want open floor-plan, bright and airy with vaulted ceilings then this is it. Gorgeous professional landscaping. Three car garage, flat cul de sac street, minutes to the beautiful Calabasas park, lake, famous Calabasas Commons, shops, restaurants, movie theater, library, and many more. Las Virgenes school district, 24 hours guard on duty, approximately 12 miles to Malibu and the ocean. It's available for immediate occupancy, SHORT TERM LEASE may be considered at a different rate, please read agent's remarks. Owner is a California real estate licensee. Most of furniture have been removed, owners are relocating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23117 PARK TERRA have any available units?
23117 PARK TERRA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23117 PARK TERRA have?
Some of 23117 PARK TERRA's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23117 PARK TERRA currently offering any rent specials?
23117 PARK TERRA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23117 PARK TERRA pet-friendly?
No, 23117 PARK TERRA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23117 PARK TERRA offer parking?
Yes, 23117 PARK TERRA offers parking.
Does 23117 PARK TERRA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23117 PARK TERRA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23117 PARK TERRA have a pool?
No, 23117 PARK TERRA does not have a pool.
Does 23117 PARK TERRA have accessible units?
No, 23117 PARK TERRA does not have accessible units.
Does 23117 PARK TERRA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23117 PARK TERRA has units with dishwashers.
