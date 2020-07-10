23117 PARK TERRA

Amenities

Not ready to show it yet. Great opportunity to lease a beautiful Mediterranean home behind the Prestigious Guard gated community of Bellagio. Hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, living room, and upstairs hallway. Tiles, just in the Kitchen, family room, and downstairs hallway and bathrooms. High ceilings, open floor plan, very bright. THE OWNERS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF INSTALLING BRAND NEW caesarstone countertops in the kitchen, top of the line cooktop, and double oven, brand new vanities and toilet bowls and mirrors. Grand master ensuite with fireplace, plus two en-suite bedrooms upstairs all with high ceilings, one bedroom and a bath downstairs. Combined family room and island kitchen, large breakfast area and fireplace. If you want open floor-plan, bright and airy with vaulted ceilings then this is it. Gorgeous professional landscaping. Three car garage, flat cul de sac street, minutes to the beautiful Calabasas park, lake, famous Calabasas Commons, shops, restaurants, movie theater, library, and many more. Las Virgenes school district, 24 hours guard on duty, approximately 12 miles to Malibu and the ocean. It's available for immediate occupancy, SHORT TERM LEASE may be considered at a different rate, please read agent's remarks. Owner is a California real estate licensee. Most of furniture have been removed, owners are relocating.