Calabasas, CA
23035 Park Privado
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

23035 Park Privado

23035 Park Privado · No Longer Available
Location

23035 Park Privado, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Set behind private gates in the Creekide Villas community, at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home offers a single-family home lifestyle with private pool and spa! A courtyard entrance, surrounded by mature trees, is just the beginning of the many features found here. Once inside, on the first floor you will find an open living and dining area with travertine floors, a vaulted ceiling and a den that can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. The kitchen offers newer stainless-steel double ovens, a wine fridge, granite counter tops and plenty of storage with a pantry closet. The second story with wood floors throughout leaves nothing to be desired. The spacious master suite, with a separate sitting area, also includes a gorgeously redone master bath with marble accents throughout, a clawfoot tub, a double vanity and a sliding barn door that opens to an oversized closet. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Further amenities include dual pane windows and sliding doors, newer HVAC system, newer pool heater, and a newer roof. The close proximity to Calabasas Lake, The Commons and local schools, plus the designer touches throughout, truly make this home one of a kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23035 Park Privado have any available units?
23035 Park Privado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23035 Park Privado have?
Some of 23035 Park Privado's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23035 Park Privado currently offering any rent specials?
23035 Park Privado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23035 Park Privado pet-friendly?
No, 23035 Park Privado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23035 Park Privado offer parking?
Yes, 23035 Park Privado offers parking.
Does 23035 Park Privado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23035 Park Privado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23035 Park Privado have a pool?
Yes, 23035 Park Privado has a pool.
Does 23035 Park Privado have accessible units?
No, 23035 Park Privado does not have accessible units.
Does 23035 Park Privado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23035 Park Privado has units with dishwashers.
