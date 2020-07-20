23035 Park Privado

Amenities

Set behind private gates in the Creekide Villas community, at the end of a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home offers a single-family home lifestyle with private pool and spa! A courtyard entrance, surrounded by mature trees, is just the beginning of the many features found here. Once inside, on the first floor you will find an open living and dining area with travertine floors, a vaulted ceiling and a den that can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom. The kitchen offers newer stainless-steel double ovens, a wine fridge, granite counter tops and plenty of storage with a pantry closet. The second story with wood floors throughout leaves nothing to be desired. The spacious master suite, with a separate sitting area, also includes a gorgeously redone master bath with marble accents throughout, a clawfoot tub, a double vanity and a sliding barn door that opens to an oversized closet. Also upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Further amenities include dual pane windows and sliding doors, newer HVAC system, newer pool heater, and a newer roof. The close proximity to Calabasas Lake, The Commons and local schools, plus the designer touches throughout, truly make this home one of a kind.