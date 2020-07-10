22516 Jameson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

In the highly sought after community of Calabasas, you will find this newly renovated and expanded two story gem. Featuring 3300 square feet of living, 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floor plan and newly renovated wood floors, cabinets, lighting and paint...too many upgrades to mention. The has boast a home office, luxurious family room, swimming pool/spa and entertaining area. Within walking distance to all 3 schools, this location is fantastic for the family with kids....The parking offered is driveway and street only, as the owners are utilizing the garage for storage.