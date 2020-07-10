All apartments in Calabasas
22516 Jameson Drive

Location

22516 Jameson Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
In the highly sought after community of Calabasas, you will find this newly renovated and expanded two story gem. Featuring 3300 square feet of living, 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floor plan and newly renovated wood floors, cabinets, lighting and paint...too many upgrades to mention. The has boast a home office, luxurious family room, swimming pool/spa and entertaining area. Within walking distance to all 3 schools, this location is fantastic for the family with kids....The parking offered is driveway and street only, as the owners are utilizing the garage for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22516 Jameson Drive have any available units?
22516 Jameson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22516 Jameson Drive have?
Some of 22516 Jameson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22516 Jameson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22516 Jameson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22516 Jameson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22516 Jameson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22516 Jameson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22516 Jameson Drive offers parking.
Does 22516 Jameson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22516 Jameson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22516 Jameson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22516 Jameson Drive has a pool.
Does 22516 Jameson Drive have accessible units?
No, 22516 Jameson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22516 Jameson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22516 Jameson Drive has units with dishwashers.
