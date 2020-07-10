22516 Jameson Drive

Amenities
In the highly sought after community of Calabasas, you will find this newly renovated and expanded two story gem. Featuring 3300 square feet of living, 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open floor plan and newly renovated wood floors, cabinets, lighting and paint...too many upgrades to mention. The has boast a home office, luxurious family room, swimming pool/spa and entertaining area. Within walking distance to all 3 schools, this location is fantastic for the family with kids....The parking offered is driveway and street only, as the owners are utilizing the garage for storage.