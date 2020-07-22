302 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA with washer-dryers
A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.