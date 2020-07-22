Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

302 Apartments for rent in South Pasadena, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo... Read Guide >
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
1627 Lyndon Street
1627 Lyndon Street, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1100 sqft
Remodeled 3bed/2bath upstairs apt with 1-car detached garage and 1-car assigned carport in the City of South Pasadena. Stainless steel stove, oven, and dishwasher in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,510
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Seco
4210 Via Arbolada 301
4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1049 sqft
An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600 Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
382 E. California Blvd. #107
382 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
28 N 3rd Street
28 Third Street, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casita Zen, one of the most sought-after, mixed-use condo community built in 2015 in Northern Alhambra: 2 Mission Style buildings A & B, 3 elevators, Double-Gated & Monitored with Web-cam building security system, 14,000 SQFT podium

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
497 E California Boulevard
497 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
970 sqft
Park California’ is an upscale gated condominium complex designed around a large resort-like courtyard, beautifully landscaped with a pool and spa, gym/Ex room, club house and sauna. Prime Pasadena location close to San Marino Border.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Raymond Hill
703 S Marengo Avenue
703 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Lovely bungalow-style remodeled 2bed/1bath unit with 1-car garage parking in the City of Pasadena. Bright and airy unit. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, new countertops, new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and new refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6150 Aldama St
6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722 Two-story townhouse style unit.
Results within 5 miles of South Pasadena
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,874
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
6 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,861
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,134
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1017 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
11 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
City Guide for South Pasadena, CA

"I'm gonna see a home-sweet-homer / And there I'll settle down / Beneath the palms / In someone's arms / In Pasadena town. / Where honeybees hum melodies / And orange trees scent the breeze." (-Al Jolson, "Pasadena")

A suburb just below Pasadena, South Pasadena is an affluent area filled with cute shops and tasty restaurants. Diversity extends beyond the inhabitants, though they’re that, too; it also includes the landscape, which is equal parts lush and desert-y. Nearly everything about this city attracts everybody, not only because it’s so close to Pasadena itself, with its endless options for entertainment, but also because Alison Brie from the TV show “Community” lives somewhere within the borders. Know which side of the Bristol Farms versus Whole Foods Market argument to take and you’ll settle into this lovely location nicely.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in South Pasadena, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in South Pasadena can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

