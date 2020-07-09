845 North Rose Street

Amenities

Magnolia Park Tudor style home for rent. This charming Tudor style home in desirable Magnolia Park is close to great shopping, dining, studios, Porto's, Verdugo Park Recreation Center, and has the wonderful Burbank public services and school district. The home features two downstairs bedrooms with nice closet space, plus 400 sq. feet of loft-like space upstairs that can be used as a large master suite with it's own upstairs bathroom and plenty of storage space, or can be used as a grand home office.