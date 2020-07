Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom front unit townhouse in Burbank for lease! Beautiful views, coffered ceilings, the finest finishes are encompassed in the lovely home and is available for lease! Big open living area with fireplace, open floor plan leads you to the kitchen that features granite flooring, stainless appliances and adjacent laundry area. Bedrooms are bright and have mirrored closets. Bathrooms have granite counters. Great balcony with amazing view!