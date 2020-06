Amenities

As you enter this classic Magnolia Park Adjacent home you are welcomed by warm wood floors through out. A newly remodeled Kitchen centrally located between the living room and family room making this home a great space to entertain. The family room opens to the backyard creating a great flow for guests to come in and out, or to use as a playroom. If you are looking for comfortable living near the Chandler Bike Path and Magnolia Park then come see this home.