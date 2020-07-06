619 E. Palm Avenue 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BD 2 BA Apartment in Burbank - Desirable location in Burbank! Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment, schools, freeways.



This beautiful spacious second floor 3 bedroom home features:

* open floor plan;

* huge private BALCONY with tree views;

* FIREPLACE in the living room;

* laminate flooring in living space and new carpet in bedrooms;

* brand new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave;

* WASHER AND DRYER included;

* two full bathrooms;

* central AC and HEAT;

* assigned 2 PARKING spaces in subterranean gated parking;

* and so much more!



Well maintained building with:

* gym and recreational room;

* elevator;

* gated entry.



Please, TEXT Larisa to schedule a private viewing: 818-482-0038



(RLNE5337588)