Location

619 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BD 2 BA Apartment in Burbank - Desirable location in Burbank! Close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment, schools, freeways.

This beautiful spacious second floor 3 bedroom home features:
* open floor plan;
* huge private BALCONY with tree views;
* FIREPLACE in the living room;
* laminate flooring in living space and new carpet in bedrooms;
* brand new stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave;
* WASHER AND DRYER included;
* two full bathrooms;
* central AC and HEAT;
* assigned 2 PARKING spaces in subterranean gated parking;
* and so much more!

Well maintained building with:
* gym and recreational room;
* elevator;
* gated entry.

Please, TEXT Larisa to schedule a private viewing: 818-482-0038

(RLNE5337588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have any available units?
619 E. Palm Avenue 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have?
Some of 619 E. Palm Avenue 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 currently offering any rent specials?
619 E. Palm Avenue 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 is pet friendly.
Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 offer parking?
Yes, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 offers parking.
Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have a pool?
No, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 does not have a pool.
Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have accessible units?
No, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 E. Palm Avenue 201 has units with dishwashers.

