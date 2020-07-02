All apartments in Burbank
610 E. Harvard Rd., #D
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

610 E. Harvard Rd., #D

610 East Harvard Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 East Harvard Road, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2+2 Condo in the City of Burbank - Spacious 2+2 Condo in the City of Burbank. Central AC & Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, and a new ceiling fan in the dining room. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway, and both bedrooms & tile flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The washer/dryer is located in the laundry room below the unit. 2 subterranean parking spaces. Trash is paid by the HOA. 1 year lease. No pets.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have any available units?
610 E. Harvard Rd., #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have?
Some of 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D currently offering any rent specials?
610 E. Harvard Rd., #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D pet-friendly?
No, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D offer parking?
Yes, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D offers parking.
Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have a pool?
No, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D does not have a pool.
Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have accessible units?
No, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E. Harvard Rd., #D has units with dishwashers.

