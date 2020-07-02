610 E. Harvard Rd., #D

Amenities
Spacious 2+2 Condo in the City of Burbank - Spacious 2+2 Condo in the City of Burbank. Central AC & Heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, and a new ceiling fan in the dining room. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway, and both bedrooms & tile flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The washer/dryer is located in the laundry room below the unit. 2 subterranean parking spaces. Trash is paid by the HOA. 1 year lease. No pets.
To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5680863)