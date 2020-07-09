551 North Brighton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Spacious Renovated Two bedrooms - One bath house in Burbank ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com???Spacious renovated 2 bed + 1 bath house with huge backyard and Garage ??The unit includes the following features:??- Fresh paint, beautiful new floors throughout- Spacious living room- Large dining room with beautiful built-ins ?- Large Kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and a stove??- Bathroom with tub/shower??- 2 Large Bedroom with closet?- Washer and Dryer in Laundry room - Huge backyard and Front Porch / patio ?- 2 car Garage and long driveway ??