All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 551 North Brighton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
551 North Brighton Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM

551 North Brighton Street

551 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

551 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Spacious Renovated Two bedrooms - One bath house in Burbank ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com???Spacious renovated 2 bed + 1 bath house with huge backyard and Garage ??The unit includes the following features:??- Fresh paint, beautiful new floors throughout- Spacious living room- Large dining room with beautiful built-ins ?- Large Kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets and a stove??- Bathroom with tub/shower??- 2 Large Bedroom with closet?- Washer and Dryer in Laundry room - Huge backyard and Front Porch / patio ?- 2 car Garage and long driveway ??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 North Brighton Street have any available units?
551 North Brighton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 North Brighton Street have?
Some of 551 North Brighton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 North Brighton Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 North Brighton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 North Brighton Street pet-friendly?
No, 551 North Brighton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 551 North Brighton Street offer parking?
Yes, 551 North Brighton Street offers parking.
Does 551 North Brighton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 North Brighton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 North Brighton Street have a pool?
No, 551 North Brighton Street does not have a pool.
Does 551 North Brighton Street have accessible units?
No, 551 North Brighton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 North Brighton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 North Brighton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts