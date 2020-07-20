Welcome to Prime Burbank! Nestled in the Hills Just above Glenoaks! *Condominium Living at its Finest!* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Unit!* Open Floorpan with gleaming wood floor* Plenty of Natural Light* Enjoy A Glass of Wine from your Private Balcony with beautiful Mountain Sunset Views!* Private Master Balcony* Granite Countertops in Bathrooms and Kitchen* Upgraded Cabinets and Kitchen* Chalkboard Wall for the Children to Enjoy* Plenty of Storage Space* Laundry Room* Washer and Dryer Included* Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances* Community has Private Elevator and Handicap Access* 2 Underground Parking Spaces* Desirable Neighborhood! Absolute Stunner!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 549 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
549 E Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
What amenities does 549 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 549 E Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
549 E Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.