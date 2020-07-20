All apartments in Burbank
Location

549 East Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Prime Burbank! Nestled in the Hills Just above Glenoaks! *Condominium Living at its Finest!* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Unit!* Open Floorpan with gleaming wood floor* Plenty of Natural Light* Enjoy A Glass of Wine from your Private Balcony with beautiful Mountain Sunset Views!* Private Master Balcony* Granite Countertops in Bathrooms and Kitchen* Upgraded Cabinets and Kitchen* Chalkboard Wall for the Children to Enjoy* Plenty of Storage Space* Laundry Room* Washer and Dryer Included* Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances* Community has Private Elevator and Handicap Access* 2 Underground Parking Spaces* Desirable Neighborhood! Absolute Stunner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 E Palm Avenue have any available units?
549 E Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 E Palm Avenue have?
Some of 549 E Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 E Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
549 E Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 E Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 549 E Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 549 E Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 549 E Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 549 E Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 E Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 E Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 549 E Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 549 E Palm Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 549 E Palm Avenue has accessible units.
Does 549 E Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 E Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
