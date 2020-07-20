549 E Palm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Prime Burbank! Nestled in the Hills Just above Glenoaks! *Condominium Living at its Finest!* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Unit!* Open Floorpan with gleaming wood floor* Plenty of Natural Light* Enjoy A Glass of Wine from your Private Balcony with beautiful Mountain Sunset Views!* Private Master Balcony* Granite Countertops in Bathrooms and Kitchen* Upgraded Cabinets and Kitchen* Chalkboard Wall for the Children to Enjoy* Plenty of Storage Space* Laundry Room* Washer and Dryer Included* Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances* Community has Private Elevator and Handicap Access* 2 Underground Parking Spaces* Desirable Neighborhood! Absolute Stunner!