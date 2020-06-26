All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 544 N California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
544 N California Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

544 N California Street

544 North California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

544 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bedroom one-story house for rent. Amazing location is walking distance to Verdugo Recreation Center and Park, shops, restaurants, bars and other great amenities! The home has many built-ins and closets for storage, a dedicated laundry area off the kitchen, finished garage has many uses for bonus storage and uses, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, swinging french doors to a patio, backyard has pool with maintenance and gardener included. The Washer, dryer, and fridge will remain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N California Street have any available units?
544 N California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N California Street have?
Some of 544 N California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N California Street currently offering any rent specials?
544 N California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N California Street pet-friendly?
No, 544 N California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 544 N California Street offer parking?
Yes, 544 N California Street offers parking.
Does 544 N California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N California Street have a pool?
Yes, 544 N California Street has a pool.
Does 544 N California Street have accessible units?
No, 544 N California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts