Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

516 N Sunset Canyon Dr

516 S Sunset Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

516 S Sunset Canyon Dr, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Splendid UNFURNISHED, 2,512-square-foot HOUSE in Burbank.

The spacious interior has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, hardwood and tile floor, marble floor in the bathroom, high vaulted ceiling, and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. The lovely wide kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with central air conditioning and heating. Storage spaces are available in the garage and in the kitchen.

Outside, a small yard awaits the lucky tenants to enjoy. No worries, the owner will take care of it.

It comes with a 3-car attached garage and 3-car driveway parking.

Only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. Landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Accessible to the nearby Shopping Center, Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and Parks.

Showing starts on 11/2/2019

Nearby parks: Palm Park, Juaquin Miller Park, and Wildwood Canyon Park.

Nearby Schools:
Ralph Emerson Elementary School - 0.42 mile, 7/10
John Muir Middle School - 0.59 mile, 8/10
Burbank High School - 1.02 miles, 8/10
Joaquin Miller Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 8/10

Bus lines:
183 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
92 Metro Local Line - 0.9 mile

Rail lines:
Antelope Valley Line - 1.4 miles
Ventura County Line - 1.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have any available units?
516 N Sunset Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have?
Some of 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
516 N Sunset Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr has a pool.
Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 N Sunset Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
