516 N Sunset Canyon Dr

Splendid UNFURNISHED, 2,512-square-foot HOUSE in Burbank.



The spacious interior has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS, hardwood and tile floor, marble floor in the bathroom, high vaulted ceiling, and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. The lovely wide kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances such as oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There are in-unit the washer and dryer along with central air conditioning and heating. Storage spaces are available in the garage and in the kitchen.



Outside, a small yard awaits the lucky tenants to enjoy. No worries, the owner will take care of it.



It comes with a 3-car attached garage and 3-car driveway parking.



Only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, Internet, and cleaning. Landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Accessible to the nearby Shopping Center, Business Center, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, and Parks.



Showing starts on 11/2/2019



Nearby parks: Palm Park, Juaquin Miller Park, and Wildwood Canyon Park.



Nearby Schools:

Ralph Emerson Elementary School - 0.42 mile, 7/10

John Muir Middle School - 0.59 mile, 8/10

Burbank High School - 1.02 miles, 8/10

Joaquin Miller Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 8/10



Bus lines:

183 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

92 Metro Local Line - 0.9 mile



Rail lines:

Antelope Valley Line - 1.4 miles

Ventura County Line - 1.4 miles



