504 N Hollywood Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

504 N Hollywood Way

504 Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

504 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location location.This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 bath 1,048 square foot home, is located in one of the best areas of burbank. The floor plan includes a large living room, 2 large bedrooms each with walk-in closets, formal dining room and a cooks kitchen. designer highlights include new custom paint,new designer floors,new appliances, including side by side washer and dryer, refrigerator, and gas stove. additional features included dual pained windows, blinds, and front porch. this is one of 2 units in a duplex the other unit is a 1500 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with many desirable features, both units are available for immediate move in don't.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N Hollywood Way have any available units?
504 N Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N Hollywood Way have?
Some of 504 N Hollywood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 504 N Hollywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 504 N Hollywood Way offer parking?
No, 504 N Hollywood Way does not offer parking.
Does 504 N Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N Hollywood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 504 N Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 504 N Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

