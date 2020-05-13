504 N Hollywood Way

Amenities

Location, Location location.This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 bath 1,048 square foot home, is located in one of the best areas of burbank. The floor plan includes a large living room, 2 large bedrooms each with walk-in closets, formal dining room and a cooks kitchen. designer highlights include new custom paint,new designer floors,new appliances, including side by side washer and dryer, refrigerator, and gas stove. additional features included dual pained windows, blinds, and front porch. this is one of 2 units in a duplex the other unit is a 1500 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with many desirable features, both units are available for immediate move in don't.