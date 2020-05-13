4512 N Clybourn Avenue

Amenities

Here is your opportunity to live in this beautiful, bright and spacious, newer townhouse in the prime area where Burbank meets Toluca Lake. Offering 2256 sq ft of living space, a large (direct access) 2-car private garage with laundry area, and an outdoor space, this property is 1 of 2 units in the building and has only one adjoining wall, all of which makes this unit feel like a house. The downstairs area features a wonderful chefs kitchen with custom Italian cabinets, a large island with a seating area, Caesarstone countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage with a large walk-in pantry. Upstairs is a large open space which could be used as a play room or office and servers to separate the gorgeous master suite from the additional two bedrooms and bathroom. The abundance of windows throughout allow for plenty of natural light and the modern finishes and high ceilings are the finishing features that are going to want to make you call this place home. With Burbank schools and the convenience of all the great shops, restaurants, and studios the area has to offer, this property is a must see.