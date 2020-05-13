All apartments in Burbank
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4512 N Clybourn Avenue

4512 Clybourn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Clybourn Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Here is your opportunity to live in this beautiful, bright and spacious, newer townhouse in the prime area where Burbank meets Toluca Lake. Offering 2256 sq ft of living space, a large (direct access) 2-car private garage with laundry area, and an outdoor space, this property is 1 of 2 units in the building and has only one adjoining wall, all of which makes this unit feel like a house. The downstairs area features a wonderful chefs kitchen with custom Italian cabinets, a large island with a seating area, Caesarstone countertops, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage with a large walk-in pantry. Upstairs is a large open space which could be used as a play room or office and servers to separate the gorgeous master suite from the additional two bedrooms and bathroom. The abundance of windows throughout allow for plenty of natural light and the modern finishes and high ceilings are the finishing features that are going to want to make you call this place home. With Burbank schools and the convenience of all the great shops, restaurants, and studios the area has to offer, this property is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have any available units?
4512 N Clybourn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 4512 N Clybourn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 N Clybourn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 N Clybourn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue offers parking.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 N Clybourn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 N Clybourn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
