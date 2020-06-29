All apartments in Burbank
443 S Lamer Street

443 South Lamer Street · No Longer Available
Location

443 South Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Executive home on one of the prettiest tree lined streets in the exclusive Rancho district. Architecturally revamped and reimagined to include an expansive master suite with luxurious bathroom (deep soaking tub, glass walled shower, blue sandstone counters) and two walls of closet space, spacious media/family room with hidden 9x5 movie screen and surround sound, 2 fireplaces, designer kitchen with natural stone counters and KitchenAid Architect series appliances plus a breakfast nook, and a separate laundry room. Large patio deck off master bedroom and media room, both with French doors. Fully landscaped with a private fenced grassy backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors, all newer systems and technology, 2 car attached garage.
Strolling distance to coffee houses, cafes, live music, ice skating, bowling, tennis and the LA Equestrian Center. Blocks to the new Whole Foods. Close proximity to all the studios (Disney, Warner Bros, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks), DTLA and easy access to the trails in Griffith Park. Excellent credit and sufficient income required. Pets considered. Gardener included. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 S Lamer Street have any available units?
443 S Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 S Lamer Street have?
Some of 443 S Lamer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 S Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
443 S Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 S Lamer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 S Lamer Street is pet friendly.
Does 443 S Lamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 443 S Lamer Street offers parking.
Does 443 S Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 S Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 S Lamer Street have a pool?
No, 443 S Lamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 443 S Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 443 S Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 443 S Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 S Lamer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
