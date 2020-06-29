443 S Lamer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room tennis court

Executive home on one of the prettiest tree lined streets in the exclusive Rancho district. Architecturally revamped and reimagined to include an expansive master suite with luxurious bathroom (deep soaking tub, glass walled shower, blue sandstone counters) and two walls of closet space, spacious media/family room with hidden 9x5 movie screen and surround sound, 2 fireplaces, designer kitchen with natural stone counters and KitchenAid Architect series appliances plus a breakfast nook, and a separate laundry room. Large patio deck off master bedroom and media room, both with French doors. Fully landscaped with a private fenced grassy backyard. Newly refinished hardwood floors, all newer systems and technology, 2 car attached garage.

Strolling distance to coffee houses, cafes, live music, ice skating, bowling, tennis and the LA Equestrian Center. Blocks to the new Whole Foods. Close proximity to all the studios (Disney, Warner Bros, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, DreamWorks), DTLA and easy access to the trails in Griffith Park. Excellent credit and sufficient income required. Pets considered. Gardener included. Available immediately.