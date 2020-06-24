All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

430 N Shelton Street N

430 North Shelton Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 North Shelton Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Monthly Lease Now $ 2250.00!! Stand alone duplex is ready for occupancy today! This charming, spacious rear-unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, an enclosed-private 2 car garage with plenty of storage space, a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave oven, wall A/C and heater, hardwood-style floors, built-in shelving, as well as an on-site laundry facility. This well lit and bright unit that is located on a quiet tree-lined street has adequate storage and has just been freshened up with new paint and flooring. It\'s located off of trendy Magnolia Blvd within close proximity to restaurants and shopping and near the Chandler Bike Path. It has easy access to the train station, 5 & 134 freeways, and is just a quick commute to downtown Los Angeles, or out to the San Fernando Valley. Located within Burbank you have the very best award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N Shelton Street N have any available units?
430 N Shelton Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N Shelton Street N have?
Some of 430 N Shelton Street N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N Shelton Street N currently offering any rent specials?
430 N Shelton Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N Shelton Street N pet-friendly?
No, 430 N Shelton Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 430 N Shelton Street N offer parking?
Yes, 430 N Shelton Street N offers parking.
Does 430 N Shelton Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 N Shelton Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N Shelton Street N have a pool?
No, 430 N Shelton Street N does not have a pool.
Does 430 N Shelton Street N have accessible units?
No, 430 N Shelton Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N Shelton Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N Shelton Street N has units with dishwashers.
