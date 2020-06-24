430 N Shelton Street N

Amenities

Monthly Lease Now $ 2250.00!! Stand alone duplex is ready for occupancy today! This charming, spacious rear-unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, an enclosed-private 2 car garage with plenty of storage space, a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave oven, wall A/C and heater, hardwood-style floors, built-in shelving, as well as an on-site laundry facility. This well lit and bright unit that is located on a quiet tree-lined street has adequate storage and has just been freshened up with new paint and flooring. It\'s located off of trendy Magnolia Blvd within close proximity to restaurants and shopping and near the Chandler Bike Path. It has easy access to the train station, 5 & 134 freeways, and is just a quick commute to downtown Los Angeles, or out to the San Fernando Valley. Located within Burbank you have the very best award winning schools.