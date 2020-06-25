401 Eton Drive

Amenities

"TURN-KEY" Burbank Single Family Home - Here's your chance to be the first to occupy this completely renovated Burbank gem in the heart of the city. This 2 story traditional home has been upgraded throughout featuring new floors, kitchen, baths, windows, garage and so much more! Stainless steel appliance, new vanities, washer and dryer and central air conditioning and heating! Amazing Burbank mountain view and easy access to all locations throughout. Oversize 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. Will allow pets with add'l deposit. Ready to occupy immediately! Won't last....



(RLNE4827822)