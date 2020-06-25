All apartments in Burbank
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
401 Eton Drive
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:16 AM

401 Eton Drive

401 Eton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

401 Eton Dr, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"TURN-KEY" Burbank Single Family Home - Here's your chance to be the first to occupy this completely renovated Burbank gem in the heart of the city. This 2 story traditional home has been upgraded throughout featuring new floors, kitchen, baths, windows, garage and so much more! Stainless steel appliance, new vanities, washer and dryer and central air conditioning and heating! Amazing Burbank mountain view and easy access to all locations throughout. Oversize 2 car garage and plenty of storage space. Will allow pets with add'l deposit. Ready to occupy immediately! Won't last....

(RLNE4827822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Eton Drive have any available units?
401 Eton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Eton Drive have?
Some of 401 Eton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Eton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Eton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Eton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Eton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 401 Eton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Eton Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Eton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Eton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Eton Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Eton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Eton Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Eton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Eton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Eton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
