331 Mariposa

Location! This American dream, single story home is available for lease. It is very cozy and it?s in the wonderful city of charming Burbank. It might just be the neighborhood of your dreams. It has easy access to Hollywood, downtown LA and Burbank Airport.Located on a quiet, tree lined street near the coveted Disney School, which is part of Burbank Unified School District. The adorable home is conveniently close to many shops, dining, cute coffee shops and much more. This home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and two fireplaces, and a glass-stove top. Laundry room features storage cabinetry and washer and dryer are included in lease. The backyard also has a fireplace, making it great for entertainment. This home has so much to offer and is perfect for families or someone that works in the nearby studios. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS! THIS HOME CAN ONLY BE VIEWED WITH AN APPOINTMENT. Call or text me directly.