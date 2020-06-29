All apartments in Burbank
331 Mariposa

331 Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 Mariposa Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Location! This American dream, single story home is available for lease. It is very cozy and it?s in the wonderful city of charming Burbank. It might just be the neighborhood of your dreams. It has easy access to Hollywood, downtown LA and Burbank Airport.Located on a quiet, tree lined street near the coveted Disney School, which is part of Burbank Unified School District. The adorable home is conveniently close to many shops, dining, cute coffee shops and much more. This home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and two fireplaces, and a glass-stove top. Laundry room features storage cabinetry and washer and dryer are included in lease. The backyard also has a fireplace, making it great for entertainment. This home has so much to offer and is perfect for families or someone that works in the nearby studios. Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS! THIS HOME CAN ONLY BE VIEWED WITH AN APPOINTMENT. Call or text me directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Mariposa have any available units?
331 Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Mariposa have?
Some of 331 Mariposa's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
331 Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Mariposa pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Mariposa is pet friendly.
Does 331 Mariposa offer parking?
No, 331 Mariposa does not offer parking.
Does 331 Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Mariposa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Mariposa have a pool?
No, 331 Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 331 Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 331 Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.

