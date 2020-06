Amenities

Location ! Location ! Beautiful rebuilt home with 2016 Sq living area, 4 Bedroom , 3 bath. The Kitchen has large island with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. The home offers an open floor plan with wood floors and tile. The master suit included a bathroom with jacuzzi tub and glass stand up shower. Thernador refrigerator, washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate !!!