303 N California Street

Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! This is located on the second floor, with a separate entrance into a bright spacious living room that features a unique shed ceiling, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring. The modern kitchen is enhanced with stainless-steal appliances, including refrigerator, stone countertops with tiled backsplash, recessed lighting, and plenty of storage space to make meal prep a breeze. Each bedroom is complete with large windows to allow plenty of sunshine to come streaming through, recessed lighting, and built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. There's even a private balcony that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing on the weekend. Both bathrooms are styled with trendy tiles and walk-in showers. Plus, there's a laundry area with stacked washer/dryer unit! Everyday living in this home will feel functional and seamless