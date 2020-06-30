All apartments in Burbank
303 N California Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

303 N California Street

303 North California Street · (818) 246-1099
Location

303 North California Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located nearby to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath, unit ready for lease! This is located on the second floor, with a separate entrance into a bright spacious living room that features a unique shed ceiling, recessed lighting, and sleek flooring. The modern kitchen is enhanced with stainless-steal appliances, including refrigerator, stone countertops with tiled backsplash, recessed lighting, and plenty of storage space to make meal prep a breeze. Each bedroom is complete with large windows to allow plenty of sunshine to come streaming through, recessed lighting, and built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. There's even a private balcony that's perfect for entertaining or relaxing on the weekend. Both bathrooms are styled with trendy tiles and walk-in showers. Plus, there's a laundry area with stacked washer/dryer unit! Everyday living in this home will feel functional and seamless

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 N California Street have any available units?
303 N California Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 N California Street have?
Some of 303 N California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 N California Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 N California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 N California Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 N California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 303 N California Street offer parking?
No, 303 N California Street does not offer parking.
Does 303 N California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 N California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 N California Street have a pool?
No, 303 N California Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 N California Street have accessible units?
No, 303 N California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 N California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 N California Street has units with dishwashers.
