Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
300 E Providencia Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

300 E Providencia Avenue

300 East Providencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Providencia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo for Lease in Down Town Burbank. 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Washer/Dryer inside unit. New A/C unit and Dishwasher. Updated/Hardwood floor and kitchen. Balcony/Patio and 2 underground gated parking spaces right below the unit with. Designated storage unit. Built in 2002 very well maintain complex. Burbank School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have any available units?
300 E Providencia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 E Providencia Avenue have?
Some of 300 E Providencia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Providencia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Providencia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Providencia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 E Providencia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 E Providencia Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E Providencia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 E Providencia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 E Providencia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E Providencia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
