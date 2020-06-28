Beautiful Condo for Lease in Down Town Burbank. 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Washer/Dryer inside unit. New A/C unit and Dishwasher. Updated/Hardwood floor and kitchen. Balcony/Patio and 2 underground gated parking spaces right below the unit with. Designated storage unit. Built in 2002 very well maintain complex. Burbank School District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 E Providencia Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
What amenities does 300 E Providencia Avenue have?
Some of 300 E Providencia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Providencia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Providencia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.