All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2838 W Clark Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2838 W Clark Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:25 PM

2838 W Clark Avenue

2838 West Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2838 West Clark Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
There are rentals, then there's a unit like this!!! Best of both worlds - absolutely charming unit with period character features, yet completely updated with all of the modern conveniences! Like a small SFR at the front of a quiet, well maintained "pride of ownership" fourplex, this oversize 1BA, 1BA Bungalow style unit is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood in the HEART OF MAGNOLIA PARK - a short walk to trendy Magnolia Blvd. with shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transportation! Although 1BD, the unit is bigger than most 2BD units and features a huge Living/Dining combo with gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in entertainment center & cabinetry, mantled gas fireplace, extra concealed storage space and newly added crown molding, recessed lighting and new Bay window. Kitchen has been completely remodeled and features newer granite counters & tile backsplash, newer sink & faucet, dishwasher, stove and tons of cabinetry/storage. The full Bath has been remodeled as well and has a newer tiled shower and separate tub, along with newer tile flooring, granite counters and newer sink & fixtures. The spacious one bedroom features hardwood floors, ceiling fan and a generous walk-in closet. The unit also boasts: central air conditioning and heating, double pane windows throughout, newer tankless water heater and extra storage/closet space. In addition, off the kitchen and hallway is a private brick patio - EXCLUSIVE TO THE UNIT! TOTALLY UNIQUE OFFERING - DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 W Clark Avenue have any available units?
2838 W Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 W Clark Avenue have?
Some of 2838 W Clark Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 W Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2838 W Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 W Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2838 W Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2838 W Clark Avenue offer parking?
No, 2838 W Clark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2838 W Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 W Clark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 W Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 2838 W Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2838 W Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2838 W Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 W Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 W Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts