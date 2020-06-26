2838 W Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

There are rentals, then there's a unit like this!!! Best of both worlds - absolutely charming unit with period character features, yet completely updated with all of the modern conveniences! Like a small SFR at the front of a quiet, well maintained "pride of ownership" fourplex, this oversize 1BA, 1BA Bungalow style unit is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood in the HEART OF MAGNOLIA PARK - a short walk to trendy Magnolia Blvd. with shopping, restaurants, entertainment and transportation! Although 1BD, the unit is bigger than most 2BD units and features a huge Living/Dining combo with gorgeous hardwood floors, built-in entertainment center & cabinetry, mantled gas fireplace, extra concealed storage space and newly added crown molding, recessed lighting and new Bay window. Kitchen has been completely remodeled and features newer granite counters & tile backsplash, newer sink & faucet, dishwasher, stove and tons of cabinetry/storage. The full Bath has been remodeled as well and has a newer tiled shower and separate tub, along with newer tile flooring, granite counters and newer sink & fixtures. The spacious one bedroom features hardwood floors, ceiling fan and a generous walk-in closet. The unit also boasts: central air conditioning and heating, double pane windows throughout, newer tankless water heater and extra storage/closet space. In addition, off the kitchen and hallway is a private brick patio - EXCLUSIVE TO THE UNIT! TOTALLY UNIQUE OFFERING - DON'T MISS IT!