2610 West CLARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated & spacious traditional home on a beautiful street in the best area of Burbank near Toluca Lake. Close to Disney, St. Joseph Hospital, Warner Brothers/Media District. A front house of a 5 plex, his open and bright 3 bed, 2 bath is not to be missed. Home has beautiful landscaping outside and custom finishes inside including Chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer stackable washer/dryer. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with custom paint, recessed lighting, wonderful fireplace & more! Tastefully remodeled baths. Bedrooms are large with plentiful closet space. Central air and heat & private garage. Small pets ok.