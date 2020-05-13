2610 West CLARK Avenue

Amenities
Updated & spacious traditional home on a beautiful street in the best area of Burbank near Toluca Lake. Close to Disney, St. Joseph Hospital, Warner Brothers/Media District. A front house of a 5 plex, his open and bright 3 bed, 2 bath is not to be missed. Home has beautiful landscaping outside and custom finishes inside including Chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer stackable washer/dryer. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with custom paint, recessed lighting, wonderful fireplace & more! Tastefully remodeled baths. Bedrooms are large with plentiful closet space. Central air and heat & private garage. Small pets ok.