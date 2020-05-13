All apartments in Burbank
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

2610 West CLARK Avenue

2610 West Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2610 West Clark Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated & spacious traditional home on a beautiful street in the best area of Burbank near Toluca Lake. Close to Disney, St. Joseph Hospital, Warner Brothers/Media District. A front house of a 5 plex, his open and bright 3 bed, 2 bath is not to be missed. Home has beautiful landscaping outside and custom finishes inside including Chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newer stackable washer/dryer. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with custom paint, recessed lighting, wonderful fireplace & more! Tastefully remodeled baths. Bedrooms are large with plentiful closet space. Central air and heat & private garage. Small pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have any available units?
2610 West CLARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have?
Some of 2610 West CLARK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 West CLARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2610 West CLARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 West CLARK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 West CLARK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2610 West CLARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 West CLARK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 2610 West CLARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2610 West CLARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 West CLARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 West CLARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
