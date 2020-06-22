250 N First Street

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Now you have an opportunity to enjoy luxurious downtown living in this single level condo in the heart of Burbank at the Burbank Collection. This secure complex is attached to an entertainment village which includes fine dining, shops and an AMC movie theater. A short walk puts you at the Burbank Town Center, with additional shops, cafes, and much more for you to enjoy. The modern open floor plan easily cascades between living and dining areas. The gourmet kitchen is perfectly designed and is enhanced by stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The master suite is on one side of the condo with a nicely appointed master bath. On the opposite side of the home is a generously sized, secondary bedroom which is near a full bathroom, equipped with its own shower & bath. Plus, a in-unit stackable Bosch Washer/Dryer. Two secure parking spaces are included with a storage unit located in the garage area. Rent to include water and gas. Complex amenities are; pool, gym, rec room with a pool table, outdoor BBQ area and putting green. Entertainment studios, freeway access and metro link rail are all close by.