All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 250 N First Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
250 N First Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 N First Street

250 N First St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

250 N First St, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Now you have an opportunity to enjoy luxurious downtown living in this single level condo in the heart of Burbank at the Burbank Collection. This secure complex is attached to an entertainment village which includes fine dining, shops and an AMC movie theater. A short walk puts you at the Burbank Town Center, with additional shops, cafes, and much more for you to enjoy. The modern open floor plan easily cascades between living and dining areas. The gourmet kitchen is perfectly designed and is enhanced by stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The master suite is on one side of the condo with a nicely appointed master bath. On the opposite side of the home is a generously sized, secondary bedroom which is near a full bathroom, equipped with its own shower & bath. Plus, a in-unit stackable Bosch Washer/Dryer. Two secure parking spaces are included with a storage unit located in the garage area. Rent to include water and gas. Complex amenities are; pool, gym, rec room with a pool table, outdoor BBQ area and putting green. Entertainment studios, freeway access and metro link rail are all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N First Street have any available units?
250 N First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 N First Street have?
Some of 250 N First Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 N First Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 N First Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N First Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 N First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 250 N First Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 N First Street does offer parking.
Does 250 N First Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 N First Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N First Street have a pool?
Yes, 250 N First Street has a pool.
Does 250 N First Street have accessible units?
No, 250 N First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N First Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 N First Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts