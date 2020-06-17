2448 North Naomi Street

Amenities
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank!
Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit!
2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504
These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style. Fully equipped kitchen includes new shaker cabinets, new quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Some units have balcony, hardwood floors throughout unit, updated bathrooms, central A/C! Multiple on-site laundry facilities available in the building. Parking for one vehicle included in rent, detached garage. Property is pet friendly. and conveniently located across from a park to walk your dog.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1100
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 parking spaces in gated garage
Lease Duration: 11 Months
Deposit: $1000 OAC
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 Pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Floor: 1st floor
Property Type: Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Package concierge
Neighborhood park located across the street
Near Transportation
Covered Parking
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Spacious Balcony & Patio
Central Heating and A/C
Hardwood Like Flooring*
Granite Counter Top*
Mirrored Closet Doors
Vertical Blinds
Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS
$2550 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Leasing Agent: Lily Green | 657-390-6347
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
