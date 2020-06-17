2448 North Naomi Street

Amenities

113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank!

Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit!



2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504



These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style. Fully equipped kitchen includes new shaker cabinets, new quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Some units have balcony, hardwood floors throughout unit, updated bathrooms, central A/C! Multiple on-site laundry facilities available in the building. Parking for one vehicle included in rent, detached garage. Property is pet friendly. and conveniently located across from a park to walk your dog.



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1100

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 parking spaces in gated garage

Lease Duration: 11 Months

Deposit: $1000 OAC

Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 Pet rent

Laundry: Laundry room on site

Floor: 1st floor

Property Type: Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Package concierge

Neighborhood park located across the street

Near Transportation

Covered Parking



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

Full Sized Appliances

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Spacious Balcony & Patio

Central Heating and A/C

Hardwood Like Flooring*

Granite Counter Top*

Mirrored Closet Doors

Vertical Blinds

Ample White Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS

$2550 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Leasing Agent: Lily Green | 657-390-6347



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



For an appointment to view, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347



