All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2448 North Naomi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2448 North Naomi Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2448 North Naomi Street

2448 North Naomi Street · (657) 390-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2448 North Naomi Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
garage
113 Available 07/01/20 Altair Luxury Apartments in Burbank!
Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347 to set up a visit!

2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504

These luxurious apartments are flushed with natural sun light to enhance your personal decorating style. Fully equipped kitchen includes new shaker cabinets, new quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. Some units have balcony, hardwood floors throughout unit, updated bathrooms, central A/C! Multiple on-site laundry facilities available in the building. Parking for one vehicle included in rent, detached garage. Property is pet friendly. and conveniently located across from a park to walk your dog.

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1100
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 parking spaces in gated garage
Lease Duration: 11 Months
Deposit: $1000 OAC
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 Pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Floor: 1st floor
Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Package concierge
Neighborhood park located across the street
Near Transportation
Covered Parking

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Spacious Balcony & Patio
Central Heating and A/C
Hardwood Like Flooring*
Granite Counter Top*
Mirrored Closet Doors
Vertical Blinds
Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS
$2550 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Leasing Agent: Lily Green | 657-390-6347

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

For an appointment to view, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347

2430 North Naomi Street Burbank, CA 91504

Professionally Managed By Pan American Properties

More info &

(RLNE5849759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 North Naomi Street have any available units?
2448 North Naomi Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 North Naomi Street have?
Some of 2448 North Naomi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 North Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
2448 North Naomi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 North Naomi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 North Naomi Street is pet friendly.
Does 2448 North Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 2448 North Naomi Street does offer parking.
Does 2448 North Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 North Naomi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 North Naomi Street have a pool?
No, 2448 North Naomi Street does not have a pool.
Does 2448 North Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 2448 North Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 North Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 North Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2448 North Naomi Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity