2204 W Verdugo Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Detached guest studio and main house with 3 bedrooms and an office, rare opportunity! Guest studio is detached, separate entry. It has a bathroom, stove and a wall a/c unit. Nicely updated home with a gated front yard and driveway. Granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinets, recessed lighting and gas stove of stainless steel. There is a pool in the back yard and a detached guest studio with its own bathroom. Central air conditioning in the main house. It has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and an extra room for a 4th or an office. Master bathroom has a spa tub. Wood laminate floors in the main rooms. Located in a quiet residential area convenient to everything in Burbank. Close to Burroughs High School and Disney Studios, as well as good access to the 134 freeway.