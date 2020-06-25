2204 W Verdugo Avenue

Amenities
Detached guest studio and main house with 3 bedrooms and an office, rare opportunity! Guest studio is detached, separate entry. It has a bathroom, stove and a wall a/c unit. Nicely updated home with a gated front yard and driveway. Granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinets, recessed lighting and gas stove of stainless steel. There is a pool in the back yard and a detached guest studio with its own bathroom. Central air conditioning in the main house. It has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and an extra room for a 4th or an office. Master bathroom has a spa tub. Wood laminate floors in the main rooms. Located in a quiet residential area convenient to everything in Burbank. Close to Burroughs High School and Disney Studios, as well as good access to the 134 freeway.