All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2204 W Verdugo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2204 W Verdugo Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2204 W Verdugo Avenue

2204 West Verdugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2204 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Detached guest studio and main house with 3 bedrooms and an office, rare opportunity! Guest studio is detached, separate entry. It has a bathroom, stove and a wall a/c unit. Nicely updated home with a gated front yard and driveway. Granite kitchen counter tops and maple cabinets, recessed lighting and gas stove of stainless steel. There is a pool in the back yard and a detached guest studio with its own bathroom. Central air conditioning in the main house. It has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and an extra room for a 4th or an office. Master bathroom has a spa tub. Wood laminate floors in the main rooms. Located in a quiet residential area convenient to everything in Burbank. Close to Burroughs High School and Disney Studios, as well as good access to the 134 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have any available units?
2204 W Verdugo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have?
Some of 2204 W Verdugo Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 W Verdugo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W Verdugo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W Verdugo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue offers parking.
Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue has a pool.
Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W Verdugo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 W Verdugo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts