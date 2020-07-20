2038 N. Brighton Street Back house

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated back house with separate yard on Brighton Street - This adorable home is completely fenced with a private yard and patio. The kitchen boasts of gorgeous granite counter tops on newer cabinets, stainless steel stove, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher and tile floors that extend into the living room/dining area. Large bonus room that could be used as office, den, play area, etc. has washer and dryer hookups and is located between the kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Master bedroom has laminate floors, walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Large tiled shower/tub with dual shower heads. 2nd bedroom has carpet with entertainment center or dresser alcove and access to exterior. Other features include central air, vinyl dual pane windows and updated electrical. Rent includes gardener and water. Don't let the garage door fool you - there's no garage. 2 car uncovered parking off alley.



Please don't disturb the tenants in the front house. This house is located off the alley behind 2038 N. Brighton Street. North of W. Empire and East of N Buena Vista St. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.



Minimum 1 year lease. Good credit only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.



BRE: #01370680



(RLNE2639646)