Burbank, CA
2038 N. Brighton Street Back house
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2038 N. Brighton Street Back house

2038 North Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Burbank
Location

2038 North Brighton Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated back house with separate yard on Brighton Street - This adorable home is completely fenced with a private yard and patio. The kitchen boasts of gorgeous granite counter tops on newer cabinets, stainless steel stove, stainless steel Bosch dishwasher and tile floors that extend into the living room/dining area. Large bonus room that could be used as office, den, play area, etc. has washer and dryer hookups and is located between the kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Master bedroom has laminate floors, walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Large tiled shower/tub with dual shower heads. 2nd bedroom has carpet with entertainment center or dresser alcove and access to exterior. Other features include central air, vinyl dual pane windows and updated electrical. Rent includes gardener and water. Don't let the garage door fool you - there's no garage. 2 car uncovered parking off alley.

Please don't disturb the tenants in the front house. This house is located off the alley behind 2038 N. Brighton Street. North of W. Empire and East of N Buena Vista St. You are welcome to go by any time to check it out and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.

Minimum 1 year lease. Good credit only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications.

BRE: #01370680

(RLNE2639646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have any available units?
2038 N. Brighton Street Back house doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have?
Some of 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house currently offering any rent specials?
2038 N. Brighton Street Back house is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house pet-friendly?
No, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house offer parking?
Yes, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house offers parking.
Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have a pool?
No, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house does not have a pool.
Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have accessible units?
No, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 N. Brighton Street Back house has units with dishwashers.
