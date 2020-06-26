178 W Spazier Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Free standing corner bungalow with THREE PARKING SPACES!!!

Two car detached garage and one additional open parking space by the unit. Freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Dishwasher. Two new cool/heat AC units. Laminate floors throughout. Quiet and easy access to freeway and shopping. Won't last