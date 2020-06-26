All apartments in Burbank
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

178 W Spazier Avenue

178 West Spazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

178 West Spazier Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free standing corner bungalow with THREE PARKING SPACES!!!
Two car detached garage and one additional open parking space by the unit. Freshly painted. Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Dishwasher. Two new cool/heat AC units. Laminate floors throughout. Quiet and easy access to freeway and shopping. Won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 W Spazier Avenue have any available units?
178 W Spazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 W Spazier Avenue have?
Some of 178 W Spazier Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 W Spazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
178 W Spazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 W Spazier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 178 W Spazier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 178 W Spazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 178 W Spazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 178 W Spazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 W Spazier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 W Spazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 178 W Spazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 178 W Spazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 178 W Spazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 178 W Spazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 W Spazier Avenue has units with dishwashers.
